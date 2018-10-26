Jaren Marino Promoted to Director of Basketball Operations

By Zachary Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Former Assistant Director of Basketball Operations, Jaren Marino has now been promoted to Director of Basketball Operations effective immediately.

Marino joined the programs Assistant Director role during the 2017-18 season which became Radford’s most successful season in the university’s history where earning them their third Big South Conference title and their first NCAA Tournament win.

After playing a significant role with last season’s success, Marino will look to continue to help the successful programs ways in his new position.

He now oversees the general daily operations of Men’s Basketball from logistics of budgets, game-day management to travel and equipment coordination – Marino will manage it all.

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Jones commented on how “extremely hard-working” Marino is.

Before coming to Radford, he was at Louisburg College during the 2016-17 season. That year, Louisburg went 30-5 and 19-1 in conference play. Then they managed to make it to the NJCAA National Championship.

It seems like success follows Marino wherever he goes.

Marino has some playing experience of his own in college. He played for West Virginia Tech from 2011-15, managing to start for an impressive three out of his four years.

While scoring over 1,000 points, he was named to the All-Conference team twice. During the 2012 season of his playing career, West Virginia Tech won their conferences regular season championship with him playing another key role in his team’s success, as they eventually moved to the NAIA National Tournament. West Virginia Tech averaged 20 wins a season during his time there.

Marino’s career has seen every program he’s touched, in some way, blossom to success. His first year here at Radford proved every bit of that to be true. Now, we can look forward to the coming year where the team can hope to build upon their success.

However, this season Radford is picked to finish first in the Big South Conference by Athlon Sports. The high expectations will be even more pressure for the Highlander squad.

The team will be making a comeback with Carlik Jones and Ed Polite Jr. both returning this year, as well as senior Caleb Tanner, with them looking to continue to improve. Returning four of their five highest scoring players, Radford is in a great sport to repeat last seasons success. This team has a very high ceiling, and most are expecting an even better season this year than last year.

Radford Men’s Basketball is in position to prove their doubters wrong as Marino looks to lead his team from his new job as the season draws closer.

The 2018-19 Men’s Basketball will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Dedmon Center. The Highlanders will look to take on Davis & Elkins.

With being the Director of Basketball Operations, Marino has much weight on his shoulders for the upcoming season. This year hopes are high for the basketball team, and we’ll be looking for him to continue to deliver his string of success.

