Interview: Q&A With Track and Field Record Breaker La’Tisha Chambers

By Chad Boxley | Cboxley@radford.edu

La’Tisha Chambers made history on Jan. 26 as the Radford University’s women’s track and field team participated in the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) team Challenge in Lexington Va.

The standout junior from Covington Virginia had an astonishing day taking 1st place in the 60m dash as well as breaking the school record with a final time of 7.62 seconds.

This was the same record that Chambers tied two weeks prior with a time of 7.65 seconds.

Adding to her wonderful day Chambers also competed and placed 4th out of the 39 participants in the 200-meter dash at the VMI team challenge with the time of 25.51 seconds, which is her fastest time this season.

Chambers also participates in the 300-meter dash and 4×400-meter relay this season, so this is something you should expect.

Along with her name in the record books Chambers also received big south women’s track athlete of the week honors which was publicized on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Q&A

On Thursday, January 31 The Tartan decided to sit down with Chambers for a brief Q&A to recap her wonderful record-breaking day and here is how it went.

The Tartan: When did you first start participating in track and field?

La’Tisha Chambers: “I didn’t start until 8th grade, I did it because my friends were doing it so I just kind of got into it like that”.

TT: What are the main things that often motivate you athletically and academically?

Chambers: “I’m naturally competitive, so whatever I do I always want to be first and be the best that I can be in the classroom and on the track, and that’s my motivation a lot.”

TT: What is your Major?

Chambers: “I’m a Therapeutic Recreation major minoring in Psychology.”

TT: What’s something interesting about you that most people don’t know?

Chambers: “Well I named my dog Erick, that’s kind of like out the way, I guess. He’s a black German Shephard”.

TT: What do you plan on doing after securing your degree?

Chambers: “I plan on attending VCU and pursuing the Occupational therapy program to receive my Ph.D.”.

TT: Why did you choose Radford University, what made it stand out?

Chambers: “The coaches reached out, and that really put Radford on the map for me, and when I toured it, I loved it especially since it was a small town and I’m naturally from a small town, and not too far from home.”

TT: How do you prepare for events? Do you have any pre-meet rituals?

Chambers: “Yeah so, I have to wear my favorite jewelry, a ring on each finger and the necklace my mom gave me. Also, I have to put two quarters in my zipper pocket”.

TT: How did it feel when you broke the record?

Chambers: “Honestly I knew it was a good race, but I didn’t even know I did it until I looked at the time on the screen and I just couldn’t believe it.”

TT: What should we expect from you in the near future?

Chambers: “I’m definitely going to break the record again in the 60 because I feel like I could improve on a lot of parts, so that’s going to be coming soon, also the 200 I’m going to be coming for that too! I missed it by like .2 seconds last year”!

Something to note is that Chambers holds a time of 24.89 seconds in the 200-meter which is the fastest time of any runner this year in the big south at that event.

Being that this season has been looking very promising for her. Another record may be getting broke soon!

Where to Find More on Chambers

The Women’s track team will back at it on Friday, Feb 8 & Saturday, Feb. 9 as they will be participating in the VMI Winter Relays.

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan)