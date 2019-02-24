Interview: Q&A With Lydia Rivers Who Earns Big South Co-Players of the Week

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

Lydia Rivers has been dominating on the basketball court over this past week, and each of her notable performances displays why she’s earned Big south Co-players of the week.

River began to dictate this week as she scored a whopping 14 points and grabbed a massive 15 rebounds against Gardner-Webb in a 79-69 Highlander win on Feb. 5. She wasn’t stopping there at all as she scored 17 points and snatched 16 more rebounds in an 84-79 double-overtime Highlander win as they visited High Point on Feb. 9.

During the two games Rivers averaged an outstanding 15.5 points and 15.5 rebounds.

Rivers would also reach another milestone this past week when she scored her 600th career point during the Highlanders win against Gardner-Webb in the Dedmon Center.

The Interview

The Tartan had the pleasure to sit down with Lydia Rivers on Feb. 15 for a brief Q&A.

The Tartan: Where are you from?

Lydia Rivers: Kinston, NC.

TT: Why did you choose Radford?

Rivers: I chose Radford because I was recruited by them for basketball. The area is beautiful, and I liked the team and the coaching staff.

TT: What’s your major?

Rivers: Exercise Science & Health Education.

TT: What do you plan on doing after securing your degree?

Rivers: Working on a masters and eventually doing something with strength and conditioning.

TT: What often motivates you? Academically and on the court?

Rivers: My family, they have sacrificed a lot for me and supported me through it all.

TT: What aspect of your game comes easiest to you?

Rivers: I have to work at everything but probably my ability to rebound and defend.

TT: Do you have any personal goals that you’ve set that you would like to achieve this year, academically and on the court?

Rivers: Academically my goal is just to graduate. On the court, I want to make it to the NCAA tournament.

TT: How do you feel about the season thus far?

Rivers: I feel like we’ve been pretty focused so far, but there is still a lot of room for us to grow. We’ve only lost one game in the conference so that’s not a bad start.

TT: Whom would you say has influenced you the most?

Rivers: My family, they’ve instilled in me a strong faith that without God nothing is possible.

TT: What’s something interesting about you many people don’t know?

Rivers: I went to Africa this summer on a mission trip to make prosthetics.

TT: What can we expect from you in the near future?

Rivers: Expect the unexpected.

While Redshirt forward Lydia Rivers has been dominating in every aspect of her game this season, she has also continued to help lead the Highlanders to a 17 – 6 overall record, while ruling conference plays with an extensive 11-1 record. Also, Rivers is now 29th in the country in rebounds.

Follow Rivers and the Highlanders as they continue to show promise this season!

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan photo of Lydia Rivers at the free throw line shooting 2 attempts)