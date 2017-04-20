Interim Suspension of Sigma Chi

Jennifer Bennett | jbennett49@radford.edu

The Radford University chapter of Sigma Chi was placed on interim suspension on April 10, 2017 due to “possible misconduct.” This has not been the first time that this fraternity has been on suspension. In 2007, Sigma Chi was on probation for a hazing incident.

Being placed on interim suspension means that during that time the fraternity is not allowed to host events.

“Interim suspension is an administrative action available to the university to facilitate an investigation and does not infer guilt or confirm a violation has been substantiated,” stated Joe Carpenter, the Vice President for University Relations and Chief Communications Officer in an official statement.

However, as of Monday, Sigma Chi’s interim suspension had been lifted.

“The fraternity was notified April 17 that the University determined that no misconduct was substantiated and the interim suspension was lifted,” stated Carpenter.