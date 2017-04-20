Interim Suspension of Sigma Chi

Jennifer Bennett | jbennett49@radford.edu

The Radford University chapter of Sigma Chi was placed on interim suspension on April 10, 2017 due to “possible misconduct.” This has not been the first time that this fraternity has been on suspension. In 2007, Sigma Chi was on probation for a hazing incident.

Being placed on interim suspension means that during that time the fraternity is not allowed to host events.

“Interim suspension is an administrative action available to the university to facilitate an investigation and does not infer guilt or confirm a violation has been substantiated,” stated Joe Carpenter, the Vice President for University Relations and Chief Communications Officer in an official statement.

However, as of Monday, Sigma Chi’s interim suspension had been lifted.

“The fraternity was notified April 17 that the University determined that no misconduct was substantiated and the interim suspension was lifted,” stated Carpenter.

Posted by on Apr 20 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes