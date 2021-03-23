Interest Meetings for Leadership Positions

Photo by Aditya Joshi: The SGA has four executive positions, two at-large positions, eight college senator, and five class senator positions available.

< 1 min read SGA, DAP, and R-SPaCE are offering interest meetings to students interested in applying to leadership positions.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

214 views

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@radford.edu

SGA, DAP, and R-SPaCE are offering interest meetings via Zoom for any RU student interested in applying for leadership positions in those respective organizations.

The Student Government Association (SGA) has their interest meeting scheduled for Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. Diversity Awareness Programming (DAP) has its meeting scheduled for the same days at 7 p.m. Radford Student Programming and Campus Events (R-SPaCE) is also scheduling the same days with an 8 p.m. interest session.

All sessions are held over Zoom. Links are issued on an interest basis by contacting the correct personnel in the email sent to students on Monday, March 1 by Student Affairs.

According to the email sent to students, The SGA serves students through “special initiatives and programming.”

The SGA has four executive positions, two at-large positions, eight college senator, and five class senator positions available.

DAP is a board dedicated to providing education on diversity, inclusion, and connections to various communities, as stated in the email.

DAP has two positions available – President and Vice President. Other positions are open after the campus election.

R-SPaCE is a board involved with Student Involvement dedicated to “organize and promote entertaining and educational activities for students,” according to the email.

R-SPaCE also has its President and Vice President positions open. Other positions are available after the campus election.