Infographic: Students Awareness of The Tartan on the Radford Campus

4 SHARES Share Tweet

150 views

By Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

The poll was conducted on Nov. 8 with three yearly Radford Facebook groups 2019, 2021, and 2022.

The poll gained 198 votes which include five different options: I’m aware (I go on the website and read the newspaper), I’m sort of aware (I only read the newspaper), I’m sort of aware (I only read the website), I’m not really aware (I only see what’s posted on Facebook and other social media), and not aware (what the heck is The Tartan).