Ideas for cute fall dates

Hannah Hale

hhale3@radford.edu

When summer ends, it can be difficult to transition into the fall mindset. The weather is getting colder, summer attractions are closing, and couples struggle with figuring out what to do. Date nights are essential to relationships to keep them exciting and fun. Although it may seem like there are much fewer things to do, there are plenty of fall dates to go on! You just have to keep reading.

Go to a pumpkin patch! Pumpkin patches are my favorite thing about fall, and some places offer more than mere pumpkins. Many offer hayrides, corn mazes, apple orchards, and sometimes even wineries or breweries. Pick out some pumpkins to paint or carve, but do not waste the guts! Roast the pumpkin seeds and use your favorite seasonings. Cinnamon sugar or a savory salt-based seasoning are my two favorite flavors to use on pumpkin seeds. There is a place in Christiansburg that offers a pumpkin patch called Sinkland Farms.

Another great date for fall would be an outdoor walk or picnic. Find a place with a lot of trees and look at the beautiful colors of the leaves. Hike, walk, or bike on a path with your sweetheart and admire the beauty of change, or enjoy a lovely picnic with a thermos of hot apple cider! Bisset Park in Radford would be a perfect place to go for this. A bonus is the New River reflecting the colors of the water. Nothing beats a beautiful tree line with a flowing river.

If you are a thrill seeker, go to a haunted house! Haunted houses are so much fun, and will bring you and your partner closer. Being terrified gets your adrenaline pumping, and one of you will probably leap into the otherâ€™s arms so that it can be a rollercoaster of emotions and a lot of fun. St. Albans Sanatorium is a great place to go, and it is widely believed to be haunted. If you are up for a small drive, there is a fantastic attraction that offers more than one haunted house during your experience. It is called Haunted Graham Mansion in Max Meadows, and it is sure to get your heart racing.

If you are not into either suggestion mentioned before, you might have the perfect date right under your nose. A home date can be just as fun, and sometimes more fun, than date nights out. Order some food, bake some cookies, pour some hot cider, and pop in a scary or Halloween themed movie! Scary movies have a similar feel to the haunted houses, so you can get that adrenaline rush without facing the monsters in person. Halloween themed movies can be more lighthearted or strange, and my suggestion is Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus.

There are so many things you can do with your partner this fall, and I have barely scraped the surface. Make your bucket list for fall and pick from it when you are having trouble planning a date. Radford has a lot to offer for fall, so get out there and discover!