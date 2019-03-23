Column: How to Get Involved at Radford University

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

You will need to build a beautiful and impressive resume to convince employers to hire you. Every school highly encourages its students to be more involved on campus and here is why you should start building these connections now.

According to US news, in an article discussing the reasons of why students should be involved, it says, “It allows students to become connected to their school: Colleges are full of resources, but the responsibility is on the student to seek them out. Being involved helps them to do that.”

Involvement will help you gain experience with many different aspects of life such as how to make new friends, learn what the real world is after college, and learning how to make plenty of connections that might help you go places. Also, it might help you improve your skills with leadership, public speaking, coordinating and planning events.

At Radford University, the options are countless, and you have more than 300 clubs and organizations in different fields and interests to choose from. Each one of them is a diverse and friendly place to share your ideas and be creative.

All you have to do to get involved is to check the university’s calendar to see when it has its club fair, which is usually at the beginning of every semester. You will be amazed by the variety of clubs we have on our campus.

If you face a time conflict with the club fair date, Radford’s made it easy for you. You can sign up online by going to RU Involved in your My RU portal and pick what organization interests you the most and sigh up there.

By interacting with different people from a diverse background and culture, you’re educating yourself on how to accept and embrace other people. One of the most important reasons why you should be involved is also so you can build a strong relationship with some of your professors and instructors.

It helps widen your circle of connections which will open different career paths for you. Also, try to attend as many events as you can such as JumpStart (Career Development Conference), which will give you the chance to speak with professionals potentially in your field of interest.

Among these are alumni who share their stories about their lives after college and their best advice on how to survive adult life. Just keep an eye out on the dates of those conferences which will be sent to your school email or posted on Handshake which is also in your My RU portal.

Also, don’t be anxious if you feel like you don’t fit in with a club you thought was a good fit for you. Most presidents of organizations are flexible, and with most of them, you can join any time of the year.

If you feel like you’re confused and not sure where to start, you can go to The Bonnie’s student center if you have any questions about being involved on campus. You can find everything including the staff and the organization’s offices on the second floor.