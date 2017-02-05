How to better manage your time

Mekhiya Gregory

gmekhiya@radford.edu

Being another semester closer to your goal is exciting. With that, how do you start a semester off right? Getting all the proper amount of rest and practicing good time management is an important part of starting off on the right foot. You should also be prepared for your courses and keep up with the social scene on campus. There are 24 hours in a day, and maybe the average college student feels like that is not enough time to get everything done. We become so overwhelmed with papers, studying, and extracurricular activities.

Back at my former school, East Carolina University, my professors Dr. Mark McCarthy and Dr. Diane Majewski suggested that we split the 24 hours in our day into three sets of eight hours. To start, you would have eight hours of sleep. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, “Sleep helps your brain work properly. While you’re sleeping, your brain is preparing for the next day. It’s forming new pathways to help you learn and remember information.” It is important that we have enough time to rest up as college students moving through our everyday lives. Many of us cram for exams or stay up late typing papers. While doing these things we are missing out on good night’s sleep. Radford University student, Brandon Dunford, said that when he does not get enough sleep he feels, “…tired throughout the day and I usually take a nap to counteract it.” I think it is safe to say that we all need to rest to continue to have a productive semester.

The second eight hours consists of studying. We can agree it takes a certain amount of time to study properly for each course that we are taking. Studying is an important key to success in college. It helps you feel confident in the material and also allows more time to ask questions about concepts you are not sure about before an exam. Being prepared and getting the grades we want can enable us to stand out and have a greater chance at incredible opportunities to come. In my experience, going from studying on a high school level to studying on a college level was a significant change.

The last and final eight hours of the day should consist of maintaining your social life on campus. Having a social life on campus will make you a more well-rounded individual. College is a time for you to get to fully find yourself and be who you are without any judgment. Enjoy the fun of college while maintaining a healthy balance between social life and your studies.

I think this method of breaking down your day encourages students to have a well-rounded experience at college. It helps them to balance everything they need to do with everything they want to do.