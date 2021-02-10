Housing Application Open for 2021-2022

Photo by Wiktor Karkocha: Housing and Residential life is accepting priority applications through Feb. 15.

< 1 min read Radford University Housing and Residential life has opened the housing application for the Fall 2021 academic year.

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@radford.edu

The housing application for the academic year 2021-2022 is currently open.

Housing and Residential Life is encouraging students to pay close attention to what term they chose when applying. Students should be applying for Fall 2021.

A $100 deposit is required when applying. However, students can check Housing and Residential Life’s website for information on deposit waivers.

Housing and Residential life is accepting priority applications through Feb. 15. Roommate groups should be created during this time.

On Feb. 20, Housing and Residential Life will send time slots to students. These time slots are based on class standing for priority applicants.

Priority applicants will have online room selection from Feb. 25 to March 1. All other applicants will have their rooms chosen by Housing and Residential Life.