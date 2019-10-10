0 SHARES Share Tweet

Caitlin Billman | cbillman1@radford.edu

The Alumni Association of RU will be hosting Homecoming Weekend from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Many events will be taking place throughout the weekend.

Kicking off the weekend is the Alumni Volunteer Leadership Business Lunch and Awards. The Alumni Association will be giving out awards to notable alumni who currently volunteer at Radford University. The luncheon will be in Kyle Hall 340 on Friday, Oct. 25, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The “Women of Radford” Luncheon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Kyle Hall 340. The event requires pre-registration, and tickets are $18 per person.

The luncheon starts at noon and lasts until 1:30 p.m. The Alumni Association encourages every attendee to dress in her best hat, pearls, and gloves. The attendee with the best hat will win a prize.

The largest event of the weekend will be the Alumni Village on Moffett lawn lasting from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Many tents will be set up, highlighting various student groups and departments.

The alumni men’s lacrosse game will take place during the Village. Also, ’80’s tribute band The Deloreans will be performing during the Village.

The best place to view The Deloreans band will be under the “Totally RAD VIP Experience” tent. The tent will provide food and beverages to all who buy tickets. The ticket price for adults is $20 and $12 for minors. The Alumni Association invites all to dress in their best ’80’s-themed dress. The person with the best retro outfit will win a Radford prize pack.

The Alumni Association also invited all current and previous Golden Reunion Society to the “Golden Dinner.” Among the attendees will be President Brian O. Hemphill and First Lady Marisela Rosas Hemphill.

The newest class will be inducted into the Golden Reunion Society. The dinner will take place in the Governor Tyler House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on events of the weekend, check-out the Alumni Associations Facebook page or look at the “Schedule of Events” tab on the RU website.

Photo Credit: (Radford Alumni Association)