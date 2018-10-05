Historic Landmark in Radford Celebrating 20th Anniversary

182 views

By Shiza Manzoor | smanzoor1@radford.edu

The Glencoe Mansion, one of Radford’s historic landmarks that now stands as both a museum and a gallery, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The mansion used to be a home to Gabriel C. Wharton, a Confederate Civil War General before it was donated to the City of Radford by Kollmorgen Corporation.

Since then, the building has been restored and renovated to include historical and cultural exhibits along with a “woodworking shop, photographs of the city, and elegant furnishings.”

Museum Director Scott Gardner is looking forward to the celebration. He said the event is “intended to re-connect the community with the museum and to put our local history into a broader context.”

From an art gallery show to the debut of the “1890s Dinner Party,” a day full of activities is planned for the city where crafters, artisans, even local businesses will be present. This will take place on the grounds of the Glencoe Mansion at 600 Unruh in Radford.

Speakers will also be giving history presentations, namely three, in the Radford Public Safety Building that sits adjacent to the mansion:

Noon – Minerals, A Railroad, and Civil War Battles in Southwest Virginia by Dr. Robert Whisonant

2 p.m. – The World of the Whartons: Perspectives on Life in 19 th Century Southwest Virginia by Drs. Paul Quigley, Dan Thorp, and Mary Ferrari

Century Southwest Virginia by Drs. Paul Quigley, Dan Thorp, and Mary Ferrari 3 p.m. – Love Among the Ruins: The Confederate Courtship of Gen. Wharton and Nannie Radford Wharton by William Davis

Photo Credit: (Glencoe Mansion)