Highlanders Steamroll Past One-Win Pirates

Last Updated on November 4, 2019

By: Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

Radford’s Women’s Soccer team improved to 11-4 after trouncing the Hampton Pirates in a four-goal win last Wednesday. The Highlanders scored two goals in each half, proving fatal to the opposition.

The most-winning team in the Big South Conference did not disappoint on a chilly night in Cupp Stadium. The Highlanders provided another entertaining conference game. They shot seven times in the first 15 minutes of play, and it was not until the eighth shot of the night when Gabi Paupst put one in the back of the net.

Paupst, Radford’s leading scorer, corralled a deflected shot by Nelia Perez and coasted the ball into a wide-open net. It was the first goal of the game and the eighth on the year for Paupst.

Perez followed suit not long after. Determined to redeem herself from her missed shot not fifteen minutes earlier, she tallied her first goal of the night after a lob pass over the defenders from Brianna Oliver. Perez’s speed helped her get in behind the defense and took two touches before scoring the second point of the night.

Not long after the second half whistle blew, Perez effortlessly found the back of the night for her second goal.

Executing the classic give-and-go play, Paupst skipped the ball to true freshman Alexeis Kirnos who then passed it right back to Paupst in the middle of the pitch.

She found Perez waiting for her to her left, and it seemed that Perez took a moment to admire the teamwork. Then, Perez paused before chipping the ball into the vacant goal.

The third goal of the night tied Perez with Paupst for the two leading scorers on this Highlanders squad, with eight apiece. However, it was the work of the multitude of bench players seeing action this game that gave the Highlanders their fourth and final goal of the night.

It was Kateri Schoettinger, a junior who had only played 69 total minutes before this matchup, who sent the Pirates to the gallows. As time was ticking down under five seconds, Schoettinger fired a free-kick from 30 yards out and nailed the upper 90 goal with just one second left in regulation.

Consider that one up and one down for the junior, as it was her first career shot and goal. The game was over right after the subsequent kickoff.

The Highlanders put another win under their belt after the impressive performance, with 20 shots on the goal and only seven on frame.

The Pirates took a total of nine with an equal seven on frame. Courtenay Kaplan was responsible for all seven saves and recorded her fifth career solo shutout.

The Highlander women’s team will play their final regular-season game, and Big South match up against Charleston Southern Oct. 26 in Charleston. The Big South Championship will commence the following weekend, Nov. 1.

Photo Credit: (Jacob Dos – Radford Athletics)