Highlanders Rise: President Hemphill Shares an Encouraging Message to the Radford Community

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill sent out a message to the Radford community, Monday, April 13, to lift community spirits through their new campaign “Highlanders Rise.”

Photo Credit: (Radford University) Highlanders Rise.

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill sent out a message to the Radford community, Monday, April 13, to lift community spirits through their new campaign “Highlanders Rise.”

President Hemphill said, “Our lives are different. And, our campus is quiet. However, in a world of uncertainty and during a time of despair, the Radford family is stronger together!”

It is up to all of us to make the most of each challenge and every opportunity. And, our current environment is no exception. As Highlanders, we will rise to this occasion,” President Hemphill said.

Radford University created a website on “What does #HighlandersRise mean to you,” where Radford is seeking stories of encouragement, inspiration, and service from within the Radford family.

Stories can be submitted by emailed at univrel@radford.edu and through social media using hashtag #HighlandersRise.

The video message from President Hemphill can be found here.

Photo Credit: (Radford University)

