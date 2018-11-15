Highlanders Men’s Soccer: Fall in Semifinals to the Blue Hose

By Devin Stubbs | dstubbs@radford.edu

Radford Men’s soccer battled Big South #3 seed, Presbyterian College Blue Hose, in the Big South semifinal tournament match. The game took place on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in Radford at Cupp Stadium. The Highlanders were attempting to avenge a 2017 semifinal loss against the Blue Hose but ultimately fell 0-2.

Radford (7-9, 5-3 Big South) came onto the field as the team to beat, seeded at #2 in the Big South standings. Presbyterian (8-11, 5-3 Big South) entered the field with a mindset to win. The Highlanders outshot the Blue Hose 15-10, having an advantage of 9-3 of those shots being on goal.

The first goal entered the net in the 41st minute of the game.

A miscommunication on the defensive side of the Radford field led to a high, bouncing ball being sent into the net by one of the Highlander’s own defenders. The score was just about tied by freshman forward Amadou Macky Diop, but the Blue Hose goalkeeper managed to get a touch on the shot and send it away from the net.

Diop led the team with 7 shots, 4 of them being on goal. The fate of the Highlanders was sealed in the 89th minute of the game, the second goal entered the net and raised the score to 0-2. Though freshman goalkeeper Sam Farrell had few opportunities to save shots on goal, he did manage to end the game with one save under his belt.

Keeping up with their physicality in their games, this one was no different. Radford received a total of 9 fouls, whereas Presbyterian doubled that count with 18. The Blue Hose managed to earn 3 yellow cards in a six-minute span.

The Highlanders met their physical match on the field. The fouls from this game added on to a total of 216 this season.

Starting off with a record of 0-5 this season, Radford Men’s soccer fought hard to bring it up to 7-9 ending record. They finished with a 5-3 record in the Big South conference which gave them the top 2 seed for the seventh straight year in the Big South tournament. The Highlanders fought back from a predominantly losing season to earn wins for the university.

In the other Big South semifinal match, Campbell University beat number 1 seed High Point University in double overtime. The two teams battled it on in penalty kicks, Campbell coming out victorious 3-2. The Big South championship game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Presbyterian will be hosting Campbell University.

