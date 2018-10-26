Highlanders Face Tough Battle Against Cavaliers

By Devin Stubbs| dstubbs@radford.edu

Radford’s Men’s soccer played a tight match with NCAA #6 ranked school, University of Virginia.

The game was played Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Klöckner Stadium located in Charlottesville, VA.

Ultimately falling to the Cavaliers 2-1, the Highlanders fought tooth and nail until the end.

After almost a full hour into the game, both teams remained scoreless. UVA changed the pace after a goal in the 58th minute of the game by Daryl Dike, assisted by Simeon Okoro. The Highlanders were able to retaliate with a goal only five minutes after the Cavaliers.

Senior midfielder, Gonzalo Rodriguez, shot the ball into the lower left corner and scored his first goal of the 2018 season. Less than two minutes later, the Cavaliers responded with the game-winning goal shot by Okoro assisted by Nathaniel Crofts. From this point on, UVA played a hard defensive game.

Radford battled for possession of the ball but wasn’t given many opportunities to gain any offensive momentum.

Already having a physical season, the Highlanders made no exception on Tuesday night. Racking up a total of 17 fouls and four yellow cards, Radford came to a total of 171 fouls and 28 yellow cards to date in the 2018 season.

The Cavaliers themselves committed 13 fouls and received one yellow card. Having less than one minute left in the game, Victor Valls, a junior midfielder, was given a red card and sent off. The Highlanders held strong for the remaining 34 seconds, not allowing any goals to be scored.

Radford Men’s soccer had won their past three games in double overtime. As two of the three games were in the Big South conference, this pushed them into the second seed. The Highlanders have moved down by one, now currently in the third seed.

High Point University sits at first, while USC Upstate sits at second. Radford will have a chance to improve their Big South record in the upcoming weeks.

Radford Men’s soccer next match will be against the eighth seed, the Winthrop Eagles, on Saturday, Oct. 20. The game will be televised at 3 p.m. on the Big South Network of ESPN+.

Before the 3 p.m. starting time, nine Highlanders will be celebrated during the Senior Day celebration. Those included will be Khori Bennett, Taylor Martin, Nick Mayhugh, Kieran Roberts, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Jakob Strandsäter, Benjamin Thiss, Myles Yorke, and Michael Walsh.

