Libby Bowman ’24 | lebowman@radford.edu

The Highlanders advance to Big South semifinals. After after their regular season, the Radford women’s soccer team entered the Big South tournament ranked number four out of six teams. Coming off a six-game win streak, the Highlanders fought for the win again Charleston Southern.

This was the second time Radford played this team in the same week. While it challenged the players, it did not stop them from securing the win.

Saturday continued the Highlanders win streak and shutout streak with 2-0 win. This game showed the Highlanders’ talent on the defensive and offensive win. Leading a strong Radford team, both Grad student Lily McLane and Senior Reese Degnan scored for the Highlanders.

On the other end of the field, the Highlanders’ defense never gave up. Senior goalkeeper, Lauren Seedlock, provided many saves that kept Charleston Southern from scoring any goals. Along with Radford’s defense that stayed tough the entire match, they only allowed four of the Charleston Southern’s eleven shots to be on goal.

“It’s tough to beat a team twice in one week. A lot of credit to Charleston Southern and some of the changes that they made. At half time we decided to change things up a bit because of what they were doing and I thought our team did a good job of adapting to what we tried to do. I’m proud of this team, that’s seven games in a row without getting a goal scored on them. I’m very happy with our team and proud to advance.” said Head Coach Ben Sohrabi.

The Radford women’s soccer team will be in Buies Creek, North Carolina to play Campbell, the next team they’ll need to defeat in order to keep going in the Big South Semifinals. The game will kick off Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

