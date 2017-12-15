What is Radford’s HEHROS?

Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

Only two weeks ago I knew about the HEHROS program which is a program that helps students who share housing due to loss of housing and economic hardship. HEHROS stands for Helping Eliminate Homelessness through Resources Opportunities and Supplies. They also help students who live in motels, hotels, or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative accommodations, as well as the ones who live in emergency or transitional shelters, cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings or substandard housing.

I was impressed by the work of the SGA (Student Government Association) as they have cooperated with HEHROS to encourage Radford University students to contribute in the coat drive initiative which was held in the Bonnie Lobby on Nov. 13.to 16. HEHROS has been run by SGA to support students who are incapable of getting winter clothes and supplies.

As I knew about this, I just wanted to praise their significant efforts to support students in need. The HEHROS program is focused on supporting Radford University students who are homeless. This is helping students in need, getting winter coats, and, also encouraging students of Radford University to donate to HEHROS.

It’s amazing how the SGA is working hard to help students who are in need, getting ready for winter. As there is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life a better place for others, I think it’s essential to help other people; it makes you appreciate what you have. Just know in your heart it will be returned, god bless all of those who only gave without waiting for something in return.