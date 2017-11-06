Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey: student opinions

Ola Elshaar

oelshaar@radford.edu

After we dealt with Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assaults, Kevin Spacey comes out as a gay in an attempt to divert attention away from the accusations against him, after actor Anthony Rapp has declared that he was sexually assaulted by the actor.

Whether you are against what Kevin Spacey has committed or justify it by saying “At least he was gracious enough to say he didn’t remember, even though he apologized,” there are no excuses on earth can make assaulting a 14-year-old child, okay?

When actor Anthony Rapp had declared that Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14-years-old, Spacey responded with, “I honestly do not remember the encounter, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Unfortunately, Anthony Rapp wasn’t even Spacey’s last one. ‘House of Cards’ employees spoke up to the CNN about their sexual harassment, assault experience that was committed by the actor.

What annoyed me the most, was that why would Spacey and Weinstein get away with such awful actions that they fully committed, and the first one media defend him, once he claimed that he is gay? And the other one tries to pay his victims some money to silent them!

Is that what we supposed to do nowadays?! Harass and assault people, whenever we please, and then explain such behavior, by stating that “I choose now to live as a gay man!” Or oh well, let me write a check!

I thought it was critical to interview Radford University student’s to see their opinions on this particular issue.

Mohamed Elashry, a junior at Radford University, said, “Both of them should be behind bars, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that, the media is justifying Spacey’s behavior, that is what they do.”

Whereas, Bridgette Austin a freshman at Radford University said, “I just don’t understand, I’m confused because, different sources, had said different claims as she described, I mean, Rapp said he came on to him. But nothing happened. How is that sexual assault?!”

“Both characters are sick. I’m just wondering why the people who were sexually harassed/assaulted, took so long to speak up about they have been facing. I understand everyone has their reasons, but for somehow at first it didn’t make sense to me,” said Justin Berry, a freshman at Radford University.

Jeff Young is a sophomore said, “It’s about time to go down, these two are hypocrites, and they deserve to be in jail, whoever is slacking about getting those two what they exactly deserve, has no ethics.”

John Regnier, a senior student at Radford University, said “Yeah, like what do we expect, they are just like anyone in Hollywood, a bunch of sick people who need some real help. I’m glad victims spoke out.”

This is getting ridiculously insane; I’m urging students, classmates, professors to talk about it as soon as they can speak. It is okay it’s not your fault; it’s their fault, who make us feel insecure and socially isolated. I want to say that we all have been through this, Just take a look at every countries’ statistics on sexual harassment/assault, and you will know that you are not alone. You just need to have enough courage to roar and fight back.