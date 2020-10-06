Harvey Knowledge Center Reaches Out To Support Students

< 1 min read The Harvey Knowledge Center is offering their support for students this semester in online, hybrid, and face-to-face environments.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

277 views

By Riley Ginger | rginger@radford.edu

The Harvey Knowledge Center offers its support for students this semester in online, hybrid, and face-to-face environments.

Not only are they offering students advice and tips on their webpage, but they are still offering academic coaching.

“Academic coaches are highlander students ready to help their peers with study strategies, goal setting, building academic skills, and preparing for tests and exams,” Jessica Beckett, Director of the Harvey Knowledge Center, said.

The Harvey Knowledge Center is allowing students to meet with academic coaches on Zoom and in person.

The Harvey Knowledge Center is allowing students to meet with academic coaches on Zoom and in person. For in-person coaching, the center is requiring students to follow social distancing rules and to wear masks.

The Harvey Knowledge Center provides workspaces for students during their appointments. Students can reserve these spaces for working on their online classes and studying as well.

After-hour services are available through NetTutor in D2L, where students can access live tutoring sessions and ask questions.

Students can email the Harvey Knowledge Center at hkc@radford.edu, or visit the center on the fourth floor of McConnell Library.