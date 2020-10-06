October 6, 2020

Harvey Knowledge Center Reaches Out To Support Students

3 days ago Riley Ginger

< 1 min read The Harvey Knowledge Center is offering their support for students this semester in online, hybrid, and face-to-face environments.

People studying

Photo Credit: (Alexis Brown) Students learning together.

277 views

By Riley Ginger | rginger@radford.edu

The Harvey Knowledge Center offers its support for students this semester in online, hybrid, and face-to-face environments.

Not only are they offering students advice and tips on their webpage, but they are still offering academic coaching.

“Academic coaches are highlander students ready to help their peers with study strategies, goal setting, building academic skills, and preparing for tests and exams,” Jessica Beckett, Director of the Harvey Knowledge Center, said.

The Harvey Knowledge Center is allowing students to meet with academic coaches on Zoom and in person.

The Harvey Knowledge Center is allowing students to meet with academic coaches on Zoom and in person. For in-person coaching, the center is requiring students to follow social distancing rules and to wear masks.

The Harvey Knowledge Center provides workspaces for students during their appointments. Students can reserve these spaces for working on their online classes and studying as well.

After-hour services are available through NetTutor in D2L, where students can access live tutoring sessions and ask questions.

Students can email the Harvey Knowledge Center at hkc@radford.edu, or visit the center on the fourth floor of McConnell Library.

Download PDF
Latest posts by Riley Ginger (see all)
Tags: , ,

MORE STORIES

Say Her Name: A Sit-in for Breonna Taylor

3 days ago Abigail Morin

VT Professor Is Optimistic for the 2020 Fall Foliage

3 days ago Dustin Staples

Amy Coney Barrett: College Raises Attention To Nominee’s Abortion Stance

3 days ago Wesley Wallace

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Say Her Name: A Sit-in for Breonna Taylor

3 days ago Abigail Morin

VT Professor Is Optimistic for the 2020 Fall Foliage

3 days ago Dustin Staples

Harvey Knowledge Center Reaches Out To Support Students

3 days ago Riley Ginger

Amy Coney Barrett: College Raises Attention To Nominee’s Abortion Stance

3 days ago Wesley Wallace

RU COVID-19 Numbers Remain at a Standstill This Past Week

3 days ago Dustin Staples