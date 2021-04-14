Harvey Knowledge Center Namesake Dies at 92

Photo from Radford University website: The Center focuses on providing students tools for academic help, including tutoring, online resources, and workshops.

2 min read George M. Harvey, Sr., the Harvey Knowledge Center’s namesake, a local businessman and supporter of Radford University, died at 92.

By Isabella Dominesey | Idominesey@radford.edu

George M. Harvey Sr., an active member of the community and namesake of the Harvey Knowledge Center in McConnell Library, passed away in his Radford home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 92 years old.

According to a Radford University (RU) press release, Harvey was a man committed to business, family, and the New River Valley community.

Raised in Montgomery County, Harvey joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school, later taking classes at Roanoke’s National Business College.

In 2017, Harvey was awarded an honorary Bachelor of Business Administration degree to recognize his community business achievements and contributions to the university.

In 1959, he founded Harvey’s Chevrolet in Radford, later recognized by TIME Magazine as a “Quality Dealer Award” finalist.

The following year, in 2018, Radford dedicated and opened the Harvey Knowledge Center, located on the fourth floor of McConnell.

“Without proper knowledge, you cannot make proper decisions. So, to me, knowledge is so important, and I’m hoping that’s exactly what this learning center will do by helping all of these young minds to be able to have the knowledge to make decisions that will be a part of their life and help them make good decisions,” Harvey said at the time of the Harvey Knowledge Center’s opening.

The Center focuses on providing students tools for academic help, including tutoring, online resources, and workshops.

RU President Brian Hemphill appointed both honors.

“He will forever be remembered as a true statesman and beloved Highlander,” said Hemphill in a statement, “The Radford family will deeply miss George, his warm personality, and his engaging stories. His monumental legacy will live on through his loving family and our fond memories!”

The business pioneer is survived by his wife Juanita Kirk Harvey, his five children, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harvey’s memorial service will be private due to COVID-19, but those wishing to pay respects are encouraged to donate to the American Cancer Society.