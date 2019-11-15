0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Madison Miller | mmiller190@radford.edu

Hank’s Drive-In is a local restaurant that has been here for years serving up timeless favorites. It’s a classic drive-up restaurant with burgers, fries and fizzy soda.

Hank’s is across the bridge in Fairlawn just past Bojangles, only five minutes from Radford University’s campus. The building is covered in patriotic coloring with big letters that read, Hank’s Drive-In, so you can’t miss it.

I have lived in this area my whole life, and I have noticed this restaurant in passing. In the time I’ve been at Radford University, I finally decided to try it. From the first time I went, I knew it was going to be a new hangout spot.

In my third time going to Hank’s, I ordered the big burger combo, which includes fries and a drink. This meal is only $7. The burger is pretty big, so big that I did not even finish it. I ordered my burger with ketchup and onions, and it was super fresh. I would recommend this combo, especially if you’re planning on grubbing on some fries too.

I went on a Friday around 6:15 p.m. We parked, and a carhop came out in about two minutes. Once we ordered, we waited for about 25 minutes, because they were swamped inside and out.

Hank’s has those World’s-Finest Chocolate bars for only a dollar. Those are my favorite, so of course, I had to grab a few of them.

If you don’t want curb service, you can dine inside or on the patio, which is a neat feature for a drive-in.

You can also place an order over the phone for pick up. A few weeks back, I did an over the phone order and went to pick it up in 10 minutes. It’s super convenient for your order to be ready when you arrive so you can take it back home for dinner.

Hank’s offers sandwiches, burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, grilled cheese, BLT’s, and so much more.

They also offer a daily special that changes every day. They post this on their window at the drive-in.

They accept cash, card, and mobile payment.

I feel that Hank’s is a hidden gem, a classic drive-in with affordable prices. The experience was great, and it is an excellent spot for the whole family.

If you are in the mood to go inside for dining, I would highly recommend it. The atmosphere inside is great; you can watch the staff prep the food, and watch the chef cook your meal as well. This is a quality that makes a restaurant great and unique.

Overall, it was a good experience. My favorite part of the whole experience is watching the cooks through the window as they prep your meal in real-time.

The only downside was the long wait. I will definitely return, and I would recommend this to anyone who wants classic drive-in food with curb service. It’s a perfect spot for a date night or a snack to tide you over until dinnertime.

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and they are closed on Sunday.

