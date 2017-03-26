Graduation keynote speaker

Annie Schroeder | lschroeder@radford.edu

Radford University announced that Frank Beamer, former Virginia Tech football coach, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s graduation on May 6.

Beamer was the head coach at Virginia Tech for 29 seasons and announced his retirement in 2015. During his coaching career, Beamer had 23 consecutive winning seasons and bowl appearances. Beamer was a Cornerback for three years while he was attending Virginia Tech, shortly after he attended Radford University to obtain a Master of Science degree in Guidance and Counseling in 1972. Beamer’s mother and two sisters also graduated from Radford. Beamer still resides in Blacksburg. According to the written statement from the University, more than 1,800 students will be graduating.

“The Radford family is so pleased to be able to recognize an outstanding alumnus and someone who has given so much to the New River Valley,” President Brian Hemphill said in a written statement “Throughout Frank’s professional career, he has garnered the respect of many for his dedication to his program and the development of student-athletes. He embodies the spirit of Radford University by his commitment to positively shaping the lives of young people and serving the Commonwealth.”

Beamers speech is set to start at 10 a.m. on Moffett Quad. The University will be live streaming the event on the Radford website.

Shortly after the main commencement, the individual college’s commencements will begin at the following locations:

The College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences’s commencement will take place on Moffett Lawn. The commencement for the College of Business and Economics will take place in Kyle Hall on the Tyler side. The Waldron College of Health and Human Services’ commencement will take place in the Bondurant Auditorium in Preston Hall. The College of Visual and Performing Arts will hold its’ commencement in the Sculpture Court. The College of Science and Technology will be holding its’ commencement at McConnell Library. Lastly, the College of Education and Human development will hold its’ commencement at the Dedmon Center.