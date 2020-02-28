Governor Ralph Northam’s 2020 Fellowship Program for RU Seniors

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

The Virginia Governor’s Fellows Program is currently accepting college applicants for its Summer Fellowship in Richmond, VA.

Since being established in 1982, the Governor’s fellowship program provides college students with state government experience within Virginia’s executive branch.

Each year, a select group of college students work with members of the Governor’s cabinet, learn about the decision-making process in the Office of the Governor, and visit state government agencies. Additionally, students will listen to guest speakers within Governor Ralph Northam’s Administration.

In a press release for the program, Governor Northam spoke about previous student fellows by saying, “Each year, our fellows bring new energy, enthusiasm, and unique perspectives to their service.”

He continued by saying, “The Governor’s Fellows Program is designed to give young Virginians a front-row view of the inner workings of state government, helping them develop a deeper understanding of the issues that are important to our state and policies that will shape the future of our Commonwealth.”

Norman Ellis III is a Legislative Correspondent for U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and a 2019 Governor’s Fellow. He discussed his experience in the program by stating, “I was given a considerable amount of substantive tasks that not only supported the work of the Commerce and Trade secretariat but also significantly added to my own professional growth and development.”

Norman continued by stating, “Having the opportunity to engage in intimate conversations with elected and appointed officials, to work with similarly dedicated fellows, and to serve the Commonwealth is an experience you simply cannot get anywhere else in Virginia.”

To be eligible for the program, applicants, according to 13 News Now, “must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply, regardless of the state of residence.”

The deadline for student applications is Monday, March 9, 2020. The program will run from Monday, June 1, 2020, through Friday, July 31, 2020.

