Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rain

By: Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

Most of the southwestern area on Thursday saw between 1-2 inches of heavy rain, which caused several road closures and the surrounding school districts to either get out early or close.

This Evening, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for several locations in Virginia, including parts of the New River Valley. The emergency will continue through Friday.

According to Governor Northam, “This weather is potentially dangerous, and rivers and streams can reach flood stage hours after the rain has passed. I urge all Virginians to monitor forecasts, and be prepared to obey local evacuation orders if needed. We are grateful to first responders who are working to rescue people from flooded homes and keep citizens safe.”

With the persistent rainfall forecasted in our area, the river gages are expected to rise overnight and peak later Friday afternoon. The gage at The New River at Radford could peak a little under Action Stage at 11.4 feet by 6:00 PM Friday. Areas impacted around Radford University include the Dedman Center, Green Hill Apartments parking, and student apartment parking lots, such as Lot Z and FF.

The forecast for Thursday evening and Friday showcases rain ending during the overnight hours and cloudy skies for the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day. Overnight lows will be hovering at or below freezing, which could lead to a few spots of black ice Friday night into Saturday morning.

During any heavy rain event, always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Photo Credit: (Dustin Staples | The Tartan)