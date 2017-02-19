Generations up in arms over President Trump’s executive order

Shiza Manzoor | smanzoor1@radford.edu

On Feb. 7, a rally in opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order takes place on the campus of Radford University.

The event was co-sponsored by the Coalition for Justice, a non-profit organization located in the town of Blacksburg. The group comprised of three generations peacefully protesting against the “Muslim ban” and the wall that’s to be built, as per Trump’s campaign promise, along with the U.S.-Mexico border.

A press release published by The White House on Jan. 27 elaborates on the purpose of this anti-immigration order that puts a conditional travel ban on seven Muslim countries and an indefinite ban on Syrian citizens: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States. It further goes on to state, “the United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred (including “honor” killings, other forms of violence against women, or the persecution of those who practice religions different from their own) or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.”

Coincidentally enough, the chants too advocated for how “Love, Not Hate, Makes America Great.”

As for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, the estimated cost for it totals well above the $8 billion that Trump had initially stated in his campaign trail. After a government analysis, according to The Washington Post, the price for its construction jumped to “a whopping $21.6 billion.”

Kelvin Gravely Jr., a third-year student at Radford University present at the rally believes the wall and the ban to be ineffective for their intended purposes and damaging to our relationship with other countries.

“Our country’s leadership should not behave so recklessly as to foster recruitment to terrorist groups,” he says. “There’s one thing to be disrespectful, but it’s an entirely different thing to be overly hasty with poorly thought out agendas meant to demonize minorities further, while also endangering Americans both at home and abroad. It’s not what we need, as a country, right now or ever,” said Gravely.

Soon enough, the rally was met with an anti-rally of a handful of students waving posters that read “Trump is your President! Suck it up!” and “Make America Great Again!”

“I support the wall because I don’t want illegal Mexicans coming into this country and stealing our jobs,” says one student.

But there was more to the protest than just the travel ban and the border wall.

The newly appointed secretary of education, Elisabeth “Betsy” Devos, was the cause of quite the stir as well.

“With Devos’s confirmation today, I don’t know about the future of music education in America.” says one protester. “Who knows where I’ll be in 10 years looking for a job in the field that I love? That’s why I’m here to fight. I’m an American, my rights belong to me, and I will have a job here in America as well as a place.” said one of the protestors.