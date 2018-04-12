Fun animations for ‘I am not getting off the couch’ summer days!

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@email.radford.edu

Summer is almost approaching, and there’ll be those days of just wanting to lay down on your couch with a bowl of popcorn, and do nothing but to watch a good movie.

I have got you covered with some of the best animation movies to enjoy watching on Netflix with friends, family or even by yourself but for this first one, you may want to keep the lights on.

Coraline is a fantasy/thriller which follows the character Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning) who is an 11-year-old girl who just moved from Michigan to Oregon with her mom and dad. Her parents are very busy writers; they do not pay that much attention to Coraline, so she feels alone and neglected.

After many desperate attempts to get their attention, Coraline decides to explore her surroundings until she finds a mysterious door inside her house that leads her to a world parallel to hers which has everything she needs and wants out of friends and family but maybe more than you expected.

Next up, if you have not watched the Netflix original movie of The Little Prince, I can guarantee you the satisfaction of excitement and joy after you watch this masterpiece.

The Little Prince is about a Little Girl (Mackenzie Foy) who does not live the life that she supposed to be living as a girl her age. She does everything in time, her day is organized to a T, and her life is completely and utterly planned all thanks to her Mother (Rachel McAdams); Like mother, like daughter.

That is until she makes friends with her neighbor the Pilot (Jeff Bridges) who will be the reason she rebels against the rules that her mother set for her. The Pilot who tells her the story of the Little Prince has kind of a kid imagination which he uses in an effort to show the Little Girl what the true meaning of friendship is.

The movie has special moments that will emotionally move you while the story profoundly tries to convey that adults usually tend to forget about their special moments and forget to live a beautiful life.

Next, some people have enjoyed watching the 2017 movie, The Baby Boss and other not so much.

Personally, I loved this animation. I would call it the perfect fantasy and comedy to enjoy with your family.

The Baby Boss is about a kid named Tim, played by Tobey Maguire and Miles Christopher Bakshi, who lives a beautiful and peaceful life with his Mom (Lisa Kudrow) and Dad (Jimmy Kimmel) until they hit him with news of having a new baby, a Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin).

The voice performance of every character was perfectly convincing regarding the movie’s depiction of the war over their parents’ love.

Lastly, Finding Dory will last forever as a classic that people will never get tired of watching. The lost blue fish starring Ellen DeGeneres suffers from a short-term memory loss and tries desperately to find her family with the help of her friends.

I’m calling Finding Dory one of my favorite animated movies of all time.