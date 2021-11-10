Freshmen Dancers Say: STOP SCROLLING

The performance, “Wired In: Stuck in the Scroll,” attacked the issue of social media and how it consumes our everyday lives through five interlaced pieces.

The new dance majors at Radford University created their stage Monday, Nov. 8. The dances showcased everything from lighting to costumes to music, and of course, the choreography.

The performance, “Wired In: Stuck in the Scroll,” attacked the issue of social media and how it consumes our everyday lives through five interlaced pieces.

The dancers told their message was conveyed through different styles, music, and visuals.

The dancers also had a common theme of holding their hands up to represent a phone, pretending to scroll through social media.

At the end of the performance, the dancers held a brief question-and-answer segment with the audience and the dancers.

One of the dancers mentioned that a challenge was honing in on one specific topic they wanted to focus on in the performance.

For these dancers, they felt it was essential to spread further the message of mental health and the effects of social media.

Their choreography had a realistic yet disturbing effect, stating that “the lack of a challenge” was perhaps the most significant concern when creating the piece.

A fascinating aspect of the show was that each section was not the same in concepts of style and flow but still managed to merge nicely.

When asked about the difficulties that arose, one of the performers stated that “We were able to use our different styles to make the story, but it was challenging to stick to the story at all times.”