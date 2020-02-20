Freshman Riley Oakes Pitches to Win in North Carolina

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lilly Demastus | ldemastus@radford.edu

Radford softball gets its first win of the 2020 season this weekend against Siena.

Freshman Riley Oakes struck out seven in her pitching debut for Radford. In the first inning, Oakes was perfect with three strikeouts. The offense backed up her hard work by scoring three runs taking the lead 3-0.

Leadoff hitter Sydney Fisher walked to first and stole second, while Oakes hit a single. With two outs against them, Talia Douglas had a big shot to centerfield to drive home Fisher. Hunter Mundy followed that up with a single of her own that scored Oakes. Douglas scored on an error by the catcher soon after.

Oakes continued to excel as she picked up three more strikeouts through the next two innings. She also gave up zero hits. Radford capitalized on the errors of the other team, and it led them to victory.

As the game continued, Oaks began to slip, letting in her first hit in the fourth and four runs in the fifth.

Fisher drove in leadoff Destiny Freeman, increasing the gap in the score. Four of the RBI’s in the game were scored on a two-out rally.

Half of the hits by Radford came from the top two in the lineup, Fisher and Oaks. Radford had a .333 batting average with four walks.

The final score for the Highlanders was 7-4. They had ten hits and zero errors for the game.

The second game on Saturday, against Morgan State, was an overwhelming win for Radford with a score of 10-0. The Highlanders gave up only one hit and one error.

It took some time to get started, but in the fifth inning, Madison Canady hit a three-run home run. The following inning, they scored five runs on five hits.

The sixth inning started with Oakes’ single and Douglas’ double. This put the Highlanders up 7-0.

Once again, using errors to their advantage, Freeman hit a two-run single. These were her first RBI’s of the season and increased the score 9-0.

Freeman stole second, and Cam Andersen batted her in with a single earning her first collegiate RBI. This was the fifth run of the inning for Radford bringing the score to 10-0.

Morgan State could not come back from this, and Sarah Smith shut them down with strikeout after strikeout. Smith entered with bases loaded and, with the help of her defense, made a double play to end the inning.

The only hit of the game for Morgan State was in the fifth inning. The Highlanders were able to bring up their batting average to a .419 for the season.

This was a record-breaking game for Radford, with Canady being the first freshman to get five RBI’s since 2013, and for the Highlanders to have multiple triples in one game.

