Free Hearing Screening Offered for New River Community

By Shiza Manzoor | smanzoor1@radford.edu

According to a health survey done in 2012 titled, National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, about 40 million Americans aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing, among which, men’s hearing is twice more likely to decline over the years.

The Radford University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders (COSD) Audiology Clinic is offering free hearing screening during the Fall 2018 semester.

As explained by Hearing Doctor’s of Georgia, if you are 18 or older, getting a hearing screening should be part of your annual physical or every three to five years until you are 50.

Considering that hearing loss can happen suddenly or over time, start by talking to your doctor and take advantage of the free hearing screening offered.

This service is available to faculty, staff, students, as well as the Radford community at no charge.

Hearing screening is a short and painless test to help determine whether a person might have lost their hearing, even by a little bit. The earlier it’s taken, the sooner something can be done about it.

People are encouraged to bring their family members, friends, and acquaintances to have their ears checked as well.

Available appointment times are:

Tuesday’s and Thursday’s: 9, 11, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s: 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s: 11 and 11:30 a.m.

These screenings also help student clinicians earn the mandated hours and experience they need to fulfill the clinical skills required for graduation and licensure.

For more information, contact the COSD Audiology Clinic at (540) 831-7737.