Former Highlander selected in Major League Soccer SuperDraft

by Will Beverina | wbeverina@radford.edu

Former Radford men’s soccer standout Jo Vetle Rimstad made history on Jan. 13 when he became the first Highlander to be selected in the Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

The Harestua, Norway native was selected by D.C. United in the second round with the 43rd overall pick, the latest in a long line of accomplishments for the center back who once donned the captain’s armband for Radford.

“I was just super excited and really happy,” Rimstad told The Tartan about when he first found out. “D.C. was like, the one club I really wanted to go to and they were the one who selected me so I was ecstatic and really excited for the future.”

Rimstad also garnered interest from the likes of Orlando City Soccer Club, MLS playoff participants New York Red Bulls and the Western Conference finalists Colorado Rapids after a strong showing at the MLS player combine.

Getting into the combine proved to be an issue, however. Despite earning Big South Defender of the Year honors and a third-team All-American nod in his senior year, Rimstad was left off of the initial combine list. It took campaigning from Radford Head Coach Marc Reeves before he was included on the 53-man roster. With his late addition, and perhaps a lack of recognition of Radford soccer as a big program, Rimstad wasn’t mentioned in any mock drafts leading up to the event. Other potential issues such as his age and status as an international player, which MLS teams can only have a limited number of on their roster, led to speculation as to his draft stock.

“I was a little bit surprised [to be selected early] but I knew I had some interest,” Rimstad admitted. “But before the combine, I didn’t think I was going to even be selected.”

Even his college coach was caught off guard.

“I didn’t think he was going to go in the first two rounds. I was at my daughter’s basketball game when I got the call,” laughed Reeves. “I thought he would go in the third or fourth round.”

Both Rimstad and Reeves will also admit they didn’t picture him achieving this when he first came to Radford. After completing mandatory Norwegian military service, Rimstad had not played competitive soccer for a while when he arrived on campus in January of 2013. With the opportunity to start his freshman year, however, Reeves said he was able to improve season after season, culminating in his super senior year.

“To be drafted is incredibly hard. So to have our program exposed that way through Jo’s great work, it’s magnificent,” said Reeves. “To have alumni say, ‘Hey, I went to school there, I played there, and that guy’s playing,’ is brilliant.”

Rimstad himself knows what it means to the school, and is thankful for the opportunities Radford provided him.

“It’s really cool. I’m glad that I’m able to put Radford on the map because without Radford I wouldn’t be here,” he said. “It’s obviously a big thing for the school and I have to give thanks to the school, I owe them a lot. Everyone since the first day I got there was really helpful. Taking care of me, improving me, teaching me different things.”

Now, with preseason having started on Jan. 23, the 24-year-old will still have to earn a spot on United’s first team. Other options include playing for the Richmond Kickers, a United Soccer League affiliate of D.C. United that houses former Highlander Ryan Taylor. But in the mean time, there’s plenty of room to be proud.

“He’s worked incredibly hard for it,” said Reeves. “I’m unbelievably proud for him. Our university, our alumni, our program, our current team are over the moon for him. It’s just brilliant for Jo.”