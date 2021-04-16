Florida Congressman Expected to be Charged for Sex Crimes

2 min read Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz may be facing prison time for having sexual intercourse with a minor pending investigation.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4641 views

By John Ward | jward82@radford.edu

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz may be facing prison time for having sexual intercourse with a minor as the Department of Justice continues an ongoing investigation.

Gaetz is expected to face charges after the alleged victim, who has not been named, testified before a Florida grand jury that she had sexual intercourse with both the Congressman as well as Joel Greenberg, the initial subject of the investigation before she turned 18.

The DOJ is also currently investigating whether Gaetz may have exchanged money with the girl as she crossed state borders, constituting sex trafficking in the state of Florida.

Gaetz’s Venmo transaction history was recently examined by The Daily Beast, who found that Gaetz made payments of $900 to Joel Greenberg, referencing the alleged victim by a nickname.

Greenberg later sent the money to three girls, including the alleged victim, with titles like “Tuition” and “School.”

Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County and who has been under investigation since the Trump administration, is currently facing 33 federal indictments.

The charges include sex trafficking of a minor, but it is possible Greenberg could flip on Gaetz in a plea deal.

The DOJ is also examining a trip to the Bahamas Gaetz took between late 2018 and early 2019 with marijuana entrepreneur Jason Pirozzolo.

Pirozzolo allegedly paid for travel expenses and female escorts, which the DOJ suspects may have been illegally trafficked to have sexual intercourse with the people on the trip.

According to state law, if the women on the trip to the Bahamas are proven to be underage, Gaetz could be facing life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor.

Gaetz has vehemently denied all allegations against him, claiming there is a conspiracy to “bleed my family of money.”

He appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight after the New York Times initially broke the story and said, “What is happening is an extortion of me and my family involving a former DOJ official.”

The interview was full of odd moments, with Gaetz also seeming to possibly implicate Tucker Carlson in the situation along with him. Gaetz has now hired defense attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner in what appears to be an attempt to prepare a defense when he is inevitably charged.