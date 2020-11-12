Flooding in Radford: University Lot Closure and Warnings Issued

Photo Credit: (Kelly Sikkema) Every spring the Mississippi River floods, but the downtown area of Davenport Iowa refuses to build a levee system to hold the waters back.

< 1 min read The Radford area witnesses one of the wettest fall on record, resulting in parking lot closures at the university.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

As the area has witnessed one of the wettest falls on record, there was no surprise to see that the National Weather Service (NWS) from Blacksburg issued numerous flood warnings for the City of Radford and surrounding communities Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Thursday, Nov. 12.

According to NWS Blacksburg, a flood warning remains in effect for the City of Radford until 5:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

As of Thursday evening, Radford City’s rain gauge registered 1-3 inches. This was associated with a cold front and remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Eta.

Local impacts to Radford University included the closure of Lot Z Wednesday afternoon, according to an email sent out by the Radford University Police Department Nov. 11. Radford Students are allowed to park in Lots E, U, and BF for the time being.

The flooding also closed area roads in the City of Radford and local school districts and caused area-wide power outages.

According to the NWS, forecasts show signs of clearing for Friday and the start of the weekend, with sunshine and cooler temperatures in the mid-low 60’s for daytime highs and overnight lows in the middle 30’s.