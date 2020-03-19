First Positive COVID-19 Case in Roanoke

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on March 19, 2020

1775 views

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

A southwest Virginia patient at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is an elderly patient in serious condition, admitted to the hospital on Monday, March 16, who resides within the Alleghany Health District. The district covers residents who live in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Covington City, Craig County, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem City.

The patient exhibited symptoms consistent with COVID-19. They were tested and placed in a COVID-19 isolation unit.

Results were received from a commercial testing lab March 19 and immediately shared with the Virginia Department of Health who is now overseeing the investigation to trace relevant patient contacts.

When treating the elderly patient, Carilion’s infection prevention team said they followed all appropriate protocols to ensure that their staff and visitors are safe.

As of Thursday, 1,923 people have tested in Virginia to see if they have COVID-19, a 50.47 percent increase of people since Wednesday. Only 489 were tested on Monday, March 16.

A breakdown of the 22 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19:

One new case in Gloucester County, the county’s first confirmed case One new case from the Alleghany Health District One new case in Chesterfield County One new case in Henrico County One new case in James City County Seven new cases in Prince William County Three new cases in Arlington County Three new cases in Charlottesville Two new cases in Alexandria Two new cases in Fairfax County



* 5 p.m. is the Virginia Department of Health’s a cutoff time for the data it will post the following day at noon. That being said, individual health districts are not being halted from issuing press releases to inform the public about cases, which leads to the mismatch in numbers at times. This may result in the widget below, powered by the Virginia Department of Health, not being as up to date as the information released by officials.

“Radford University officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) outbreak that began in China. This is an ongoing issue and a rapidly evolving outbreak at the global level,” stated on Radford University’s website.