Final Super Bowl LV Outlook Before Sunday Game

0 SHARES Share Tweet

138 views

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

Nothing has been normal since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That did not stop the National Football League (NFL) from competing in its regular season and postseason without interruption.

On February 7, Raymond James Stadium hosts the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl LV, where viewers will see a Super Bowl champion once more.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions. After setting a team record in wins in a season with 14, the Chiefs are not planning to stop short of winning back-to-back rings.

Led by Head Coach Andy Reid, the Chief’s offense is always the main talking point of this team. With players like record-breaking quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (who is also last season’s MVP), speedy All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and record-breaking All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, they lead the way. And don’t forget about the touted defense – led by Frank Clark and All-Pros Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu.

While the Chiefs have the experience of last year’s Super Bowl victory over San Francisco, they lack the experiences of a specific six-time champion: Tom Brady.

The road to the Super Bowl for the Buccaneers started on March 20, 2020, when they signed the legendary QB, Tom Brady, to a two-year deal. Brady spent twenty years with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls during that time.

He was seen as washed up and not worthy for the Buccaneers. But Brady did not get the memo that he was done. He led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 record and won three playoff games on the road. Now, the Buccaneers will host the Super Bowl at their home stadium (the first team in NFL history to do that).

Besides Brady, the Buccaneers are led by an outstanding receiving corps composed of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski.

It is no wonder why these are the teams who made it to Super Bowl LV. The Chiefs and the Buccaneers are both in the top six in total offense in the NFL, and they are first and second in the league in yards passing, respectively.

Now, the Buccaneers will host the Super Bowl at their home stadium (the first team in NFL history to do that).

The key for both teams is defense. It is as simple as this – whoever can stop the passing game will be walking home with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If neither the Chiefs nor the Buccaneers can stop that, this game will come down to who has the last possession.