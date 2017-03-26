Female historical figures who many people may not know about

Lindsay Miller

lmiller113@radford.edu

In comparison to male historical figures, the number of women that we learn about throughout school is upsettingly low. Though many men have obviously accomplished great things, there are also numerous women who have made large contributions to the betterment of our country and the empowerment of women. Since 1987, the month of March has been known as Women’s History Month and it is time to pay tribute to all of the powerful women that we rarely hear about.

Mary Ellen Pleasant, or “the Mother of Civil Rights in California,” was once the most talked-about woman in San Francisco. She was born as a slave in Georgia and later earned her title after establishing the local Underground Railroad. She posed as a white woman and opened her own restaurant. She was then able to help buy people out of slavery and give them good jobs. She opened restaurants, boarding houses and places to do your laundry all while she was actively freeing slaves. She also housed famous abolitionist John Brown and gave him thirty thousand dollars to, according to Artemis Pebdani on Drunk History, “buy guns and stuff.” With Thomas Bell, the man she was in love with at the time, she started various businesses and together they gained a total of thirty million dollars.

“Babe” Didrikson Zaharias was born in Port Arthur, Texas in 1911. According to Evan Andrews for the History Channel, Zaharias became one of history’s first female sports stars after mastering basketball, track and field, softball, tennis, golf and even bowling. In 1932, she took part in the U.S. women’s track and field championships as the lone member of the Employers Casualty team. Other teams had a dozen or more athletes but “Babe” competed single-handedly in eight different events such as hurdles, broad jump, shot put, and the discus throw. She would finish one event and then immediately rush to the next. She ended up winning five events and gained enough points to win the championship.

Virginia Hall is known as America’s most heroic and most dangerous female spy. In 1933, she traveled to Europe and went on a hunting trip. On the hunting trip, she shot her left foot and was then fitted with a prosthetic leg. She then became an ambulance driver in Paris. At one point, she went to a dinner party in London and was asked by the French to become a spy. She traveled to France where she played the part of a journalist while she was secretly organizing the French Resistance and causing trouble for Germany. The Germans realized that there was a spy and that whoever it was had a limp. Posters were put up to find out about “the limping lady.” Virginia Hall escaped France by climbing over the snow-covered Pyrenees. In 1944, she became an American spy and in order to do so, she needed a disguise. She dressed up as an elderly woman, or as Derek Waters of Drunk History said, “She looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” and shuffled around so that no one would notice her limp. After the war ended, Virginia Hall became one of the first female operations officers for the CIA.

Nannita Daisey, better known as “Kentucky Daisey,” was a reporter in a newspaper environment that was dominated by men. She was also a schoolteacher and a candidate for Kentucky State Librarian. Daisey participated in the opening of the Unassigned Lands. She jumped from a moving train to claim the land that she wanted where she ended up building a house for herself. She went on to claim one more plot of land. After, she assembled a group of 11 women, later known as “Daisey’s Amazons,” and they made plans to claim their own land and build more houses. In 1893, she rounded up another thirty-six single women to participate in the biggest land-run. These women later built many homes and schools all over their land.

This is just a handful of the many women who have accomplished great things throughout history but are rarely talked about. It is of great importance that we make an effort to not only learn about the white men in our country’s history but also the many women and people of color. As Janelle Monáe once said, “Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names…It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don’t you ever forget it.”