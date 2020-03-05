Dr. Matthew Smith: Appointed Dean of CHBS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

Dr. Matthew Smith has recently been appointed Dean of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences (CHBS).

After serving as the Interim Dean of the College for two years, Dr. Smith hopes to make outstanding achievements in his new position.

Dr. Smith spoke about his goals for CHBS, saying, “There are three fundamental pillars that will help the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences move forward in its future.”

“First, we must continue to keep students and their educational interests at the forefront of our decision-making process. Second, it’s important that we create an environment that acknowledges people for their contributions, and appreciates them both publicly and privately.”

Dr. Smith continued to the third pillar, saying, “Among the faculty members, everyone has a role to play, a duty to perform, and are responsible for performing their jobs at the best of their abilities.”

Additionally, Dr. Smith aims to provide students with more internship opportunities after they graduate from university.

“To me, it’s not that we have a shortfall of internship opportunities, it’s that we have an awareness gap between students who know about them and students who have not been informed. Thinking about ways to better reach students with career messages is where I think that particular concern needs to rest.”

As Dean of CHBS, Dr. Smith will continue to serve as a Communications professor at the university.

“I love teaching too much to ever stop doing it, as a communications professor, I’ll continue to teach courses in the School of Communication. I’m currently talking to Dr. Baker-Webster to figure out which courses would be best for me to teach next fall,” said Dr. Smith.

Photo Credit: (Hailey Scherer | The Tartan)

Featured Image: Dr. Matthew Smith