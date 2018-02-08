Does ‘The Bachelor’ Work for Love?

I started watching The Bachelor and The Bachelorette a few seasons ago, and immediately when I began watching it, I had skepticisms about the whole process.

How can you expect to know that you want to marry someone in such a short amount of time?

The unfortunate truth is that many couples end up making it all the way through, and then they break off their engagement because they realize that outside of the world of the show, that the relationship is not as easy as they thought it would be. It is also possible that the couples do not have as much in common as they initially thought. Think of Nick and Vanessa for example who broke off their engagement in a matter of months after the show ended.

I think that after a month and a half you are still getting to know the person and that it is impossible to see if you want to spend the rest of your life with that person. Having the relationships be so public from the very beginning has the potential for many issues afterward.

Now for this season of The Bachelor with Arie. If you have not watched this season of The Bachelor or are behind, I have to warn you that there are spoilers ahead. This season is quickly coming to a close as Arie only has ten women that remain competing for his attention. However, who will make it into the top 10? The fan-hated Krystal?

Krystal has caused so much drama with the other girls, including vocally calling Arie a liar for changing his mind about including everyone in the after-party after the group date was over. I could tell that he was furious at Krystal during the conversation that Arie had with her about her actions and how it set their relationship back a few steps.

The show has a history of leaving in contestants that cause drama and help bring in more views to the show. Take Corrine and Taylor for example on Nick’s season of The Bachelor or when DeMario was in Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. The difference is that Rachel was not going to put up with the drama that DeMario came with and sent him home. I understand that there was a difference between the two – DeMario had another girl in his life when he went on the show whereas Corrine just caused a bunch of drama in the house.

I think that if any of The Bachelor shows are going to work for couples in the long run that Bachelor in Paradise is the best way to go. At least in Paradise, there are multiple girls and multiple guys, so they are not competing for the same person – a much healthier environment than Bachelor and Bachelorette.

For example, let’s look at the fan-favorite couples, Carly and Evan. In this season of Bachelor in Paradise, the fans got to see them get married on the beach. It was a beautiful ceremony, and it was proof that Paradise does work. My personal favorite from this season of Paradise was Taylor and Derek. I loved seeing their relationship grow and I am not going to lie when Derek proposed to Taylor on the show I might have cried.

I also loved Raven and Adam together. Raven and Taylor were my two favorite women from Nick’s season, and while I was broken to see them get eliminated, I feel like they deserved so much better than Nick, and they both found it.

Overall, my thoughts on if you can find love on The Bachelor is that it depends. Some couples have made me change my perspective on what is possible with finding love. There are so many ways that people can find a partner that I am not surprised that it works for some couples such as Evan and Carly.

Photo Credit (gossipcop.com)