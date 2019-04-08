How devilish!

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Evan Mason | emason3@radford.edu

Coming from a line of action games starting from the PlayStation 2 with its quirky humor, intense boss fights, and over the top stylized gun and sword battles finally comes the long-awaited Devil May Cry 5.

The Story

In the end, the answers and revelations were exciting and left me wondering where they might take the series next.Sporting a balanced campaign with three characters with intertwining stories, and different play-styles makes for a game that is fun and one of the best entries yet.

When the story first begins you are thrown into a fight that you are meant to lose. Dante, a devil hunter, stays behind to fight an overly powerful demon named Urizen, so that Nero, another devil hunter, and V, a new character, can escape.

From there the story shifts from past to present as you play through the game from each characters perspectives. Not only do Urizen and V provide a mystery to the game about who they are and what they want but the game also includes easter eggs to the original games and fills in plot holes.

The Combat

The combat is what drives this game.

On easy or normal you could probably get by using the basic commands. One button does the melee attacks, another for guns, another to jump, and depending on the character, a button that’s used for a style technique.

The fun lies in the complexity and variety of the combat system.

With Nero, he has a sword that he can charge up to boost his melee attacks, a gun that can charge up for extra power, and he has detachable and interchangeable mechanical arms that have different abilities and can be launched to grapple enemies and pull you in closer to deal damage.

Due to the variety of weapons and abilities, it’s all about having the best strategy to take everything down. Not only that, but there is a ranking system for each battle situation and how stylish it is, which encourages using a variety of methods for taking enemies down.Dante is similar to previous games, in that, he can change his melee and ranged weapons to older ones and some new ones added into this game.

Dante can also change his style of fighting. Trickster mode is specialized for speed; Gunslinger specializes in his ranged attacks, Sword Master for melee, and Royal guard for defensive. He also can turn into a demon with upgraded skills and power when his devil trigger bar is full.

V is interesting in the fact that he doesn’t fight with guns or swords. He summons familiars to do the fighting for him. He summons Griffon, a bird that is mostly a distance attacker who fires projectiles. Shadow, a cat that attacks as a melee character, and can transform his body into blades and even other types of animals to deal damage.

Lastly, he can summon a giant beast using the Devil trigger, but he can’t be controlled by the player directly, but he destroys anyone in his way. The familiars can’t kill anything though; they do enough damage and V has to teleport to deal the finishing blow.

It can be frustrating at times to use V due to having full control over everything and keeping him at a distance before he can finish enemies off but when you upgrade your familiars enough they become more useful.

The fun of the game-play is how you approach each battle.

There are cannon fodder enemies and tanky ones. Some are flying, on the ground, or just really fast.

Due to the variety of weapons and abilities, it’s all about having the best strategy to take everything down. Not only that, but there is a ranking system for each battle situation and how stylish it is, which encourages using a variety of methods for taking enemies down.

The Graphics and Sound Design

The graphics and the sound design were well done. The graphics and lighting set the mood of the locations, cinematics, and gunplay. They all stood out visually and sounded great even with each gunshot and sword clash.

Level design, in my opinion, was better in this than past games because it relied less on puzzles and more on skills in combat. They even have challenges that give you access to upgrades if you beat them.

I also liked how some levels revolve entirely around one massive boss fight. However, the levels can be a bit linear and can look very similar from level to level.

Photo Credit: (Devil May Cry 5 a Videogame)