Derek Chauvin: Trial Over

The Derek Chauvin trial comes to an end with charges brought against him for George Floyd’s death.

By Ryan Paine | rpaine3@radford.edu

Across the nation, people have been tuning into the trial of Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Testimonies stated that Derek Chauvin’s actions did not affect why Floyd died, but the evidence of drug use caused his death.

However, on April 8, a renowned pulmonary critical care doctor, Dr. Martin Tobin, said that Floyd’s death was, in fact, caused by low oxygen level from when Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee.

During the trial, Dr. Tobin said the four main reasons for Floyd’s death were the handcuffs and the street acting as a “vise,” Chauvin’s left knee on his neck, Floyd’s prone position, and Chauvin’s right knee on his back, arm, and side.

It was also highlighted during the trial that Floyd tried every possible way of getting himself in a position where he would have been able to breathe.

Still images shown during the trial indicate that his knuckles were used to lift himself off the pavement a little. But that his efforts were not enough to allow proper air to flow through.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and third-degree manslaughter.

On April 20 at around 5:20, the jury had finally reached a verdict; Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges having him facing up to 40 years in prison.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd was in tears after the verdict and said, “I was just praying that they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice.”