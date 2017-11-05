Demi Lovato’s come back

Savannah Roberson

sroberson8@radford.edu

No longer the Disney channel popstar we all used to know, Demi Lovato has come a long way from where she started when it comes to her music, her style, and perhaps most importantly, her self-love. On September 29th of this year, Lovato released her newest album, Tell Me You Love Me. As she had previously promised her fans, the album is open and honest, with plenty of the classic power ballads that Lovato is so well-known for, like her previously released single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” or the album’s title track, “Tell Me You Love Me.” One of the things that showcases Lovato’s musical maturity within this album, though, is her selection of the less-anthemic songs, like “Concentrate” or the album’s closer, “Hitchhiker,” that explore her full vocal range and style. The album does a great job of interlacing Lovato’s powerful voice with just enough soul and style to make it memorable, even for someone like me, who is not a big fan of her music.

Though she’s showing the world she’s definitely matured musically since her 2015 album, ‘Confident,’ what’s even more noteworthy is her transparency and openness when it comes to her struggle with overcoming her eating disorder and cocaine addiction. In her official documentary, “Simply Complicated,” Lovato gives fans an honest and personal account of her life as both a normal 25-year-old and as a hugely successful pop star. She talks about the immense pressure she felt at the beginning of her career and the ways this pressure caused her eventual spiral into drugs and eating disorders that had such a hold on her for so long.

After becoming addicted to various drugs, including cocaine, Demi tells her fans that she leaned on those who cared about her most in order to make her way back to the person she knew she could be. Demi is in the process of conquering her eating disorder in a similar way. After relapsing into her eating disorder after her break up with her six-year boyfriend, she relies on talking through her problems with her friends and families. Overall, Demi’s YouTube documentary gives her fans an extremely transparent glimpse into her life. By speaking openly about what it has taken and continues to take for Lovato to be “free of all her demons,” she gives fans a side of her that they may not have been able to see before. In this way, I think her documentary not only gives fans a chance to better understand Lovato as a person, but to also better connect with her music, which is important for any artist.

As far as Lovato’s connection with her fans goes, there is no better way for her to strengthen it than in the way she has approached her newest album. In interviews, she has claimed that Tell Me You Love Me is a collection of the kind of “soulful” music she loves, rather than what she thinks her listeners might like, as she had sometimes done in the past. I applaud her for this choice, and think it will go far in the way of maturing her musically and personally. In essence, Lovato’s newest music is a reflection of her new approach to life: accepting who she was, who she is, and who she will be; independence, but not without the continued support of her loved ones.