0 SHARES Share Tweet

462 views

By: Camden Lazenby | clazenby2@radford.edu

Former Radford University student, Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Oct. 7 after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of Alexa Cannon.

Judge Joey Showalter sentenced Cutting to 40 years in penitentiary but suspended 20 of those years. Cutting will have to report to a probation officer for 10 years after being released.

Chris Rehak, Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney, represented Cannon in the trial. In an email sent after Cutting’s plea deal, Rehak said, “the agreement secured a murder conviction, avoided any appeals and spared Alexa’s family and friends the anguish and anxiety of trial.”

Making a statement in court, Cutting said, “there are no words for this tragedy and my heart is filled with sorrow and grief. My heart goes out to the Cannon family, I am so, so sorry.”

Rehak says the 20-year “active sentence is at the high end of second-degree murder sentencing guidelines.” Cutting will be 41-years-old when she leaves jail and enters probation.

For more Radford news, stay connected with your Tartan newspaper.