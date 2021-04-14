Cross Country Has Strong Performance at Big South

Photo by Quino Al: Radford placed second overall in the Women's Big South Tournament behind High Point.

< 1 min read The Radford Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams had a very strong performance at the Big South Tournament.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

Radford Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams had a very strong performance at the Big South Tournament held at Winthrop University on March 5.

In the women’s competition, Rachel Werking set a new program record time of 17:28 in the 5K, placing second in the overall competition.

Werking’s finish is Radford’s best individual finish since 2001’s runner-up.

Radford placed second overall in the Women’s Big South Tournament behind High Point.

Rachel Millirons and Chloe Wellings placed fourth and tenth, respectively, in the overall competition.

As a result, Werking, Millirons, and Wellings were selected to the Big South All-Conference Team.

Annsley Eckert was selected to the Big South All-Academic team and was honored as the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Head Coach Sam Bradley won Big South Women’s Cross Country Coach of the Year in his third year as Cross Country coach.

On the men’s side, Bus Baker finished 11th place, which awarded him a selection to the Big South All-Conference Team.

Joe Limo was selected to the Big South All-Academic team as Radford placed third in the Men’s competition.

Radford’s cross country team finishes their season with three meets in total, with a first-place team finish in the Inaugural Highlander Invitational for both Women’s and Men’s teams.