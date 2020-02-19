Covington Center Features Artwork by Len Davis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on February 25, 2020

By: Sarah Steffey | ssteffey3@radford.edu

Len Davis‘ artwork has been featured all around the United States. It is now being featured in the Covington Center art museum at Radford University.

Davis was born in Philadelphia, PA and now lives in Los Angeles, CA. He attended East Carolina University in Greenville, NC, where he majored in Communication and minored in Art.

Davis’ artwork has been featured on popular TV channels, such as Showtime, NBC, HBO, ABC, and many others.

Davis grew up surrounded by Graffiti but decided that art form was not for him. The style that he produces focuses mainly on assemblage, collage, and drawings on paper. His art deals with emotional expressions like anger, fear, and love. It also deals with identity and perception. Davis describes his taste as eclectic. He uses several different elements in his art, including mixed media and vibrant colors.

The exhibition in the Covington Center features three series of Davis’ work: A Thousand Words, The Karma Island Series, and the Slices of Life Series.

A Thousand Words features 8 x 5-inch collages of people’s faces and newspaper pages. He explains that the facial expressions and the chosen text allows you to determine how the person feels. This plays on the saying that a picture really is worth a thousand words.

The Karma Island Series consists of both large and small-scale works of art. This series is done entirely on paper. It represents how people will support their own life without caring for others and how it will eventually come back to hurt them. The art features smoke and explosions as imagery.

The Slice of Life Series has medium and large-scale works of art. The art focuses on everyday struggles and how we handle them. The art pieces from this series that are featured in the museum use several different objects to create a 3D illusion, such as popcorn, buttons, and empty paint tubes.

The Len Davis exhibition will be on display in the Covington center Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. until April 26.

Photo Credit: (Sarah Steffey | The Tartan)

Featured Image: Artwork from The Karma Island Series by Len Davis