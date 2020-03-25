COVID-19: Radford University Post Office Forwarding Student’s Mail to Permanent Addresses

28 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, Radford University, as of Wednesday, is forwarding student’s mail and packages to their permanent addresses instead of keeping it at the University Post Office.

Students must verify their permanent address in the MyRU portal through the “Personal Information” module.

This process will remain in place until Friday, May 8, 2020, which is the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

The University Post Office states in an email, “Unfortunately, UPS, FedEx, and DHL packages cannot be forwarded per regulations from the respective carriers and must be picked up by the student.”

Packages can be picked up from the University Post Office, located on the lower level of Dalton Hall, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Any packages not picked up by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, will be returned to the sender.

