COVID-19: Radford University Is Refunding Students for Housing and Meal Plans, Here’s How to Get Your Refund

Last Updated on March 25, 2020

By: Dylan Lepore | dlepore1@radford.edu

Radford University is refunding students for time not in Radford owned housing and meal plans not spent due to COVID-19.

Late Monday afternoon, Radford University announced that it would continue the delivery courses in a modified platform through May 8, 2020, which is the remainder of the academic year, therefore students will not be on the university campus to occupy housing and use their meal plans.

Housing Refunds

Move-out will begin on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and continue through Friday, April 17, 2020 – where students will need to complete an express checkout form to start the process for their $1,000 housing refund.

The express checkout form can be found in the MyRU portal through the “Housing” module. Once there, a link for “Closing Spring 2020” will be open. Sign the form and pick a date to come to campus and move-out.

There are only 690 slots available, split up into 30 slots a day, and separated in three 3-hour quadrants (9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12 – 3 p.m., & 3 – 6 p.m.). Only two guests are allowed to help with move-out.

The “Closing Spring 2020” form needs to be filled out no later than Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Express Check-Out Instructions:

Sign up for a check out time slot to return to campus to move out of your room/apartment.

Residence Hall access will begin at the start of your appointment time.

Residence Hall access will turn off at the end of your appointment time, please plan accordingly.

Remove all items and leave the room as clean as possible.

Lock your room before you leave.

Pick up an express check out envelope at your hall desk/apartment office. Complete all information requested on the envelope. Failure to legibly complete all information could delay the processing of your account and any credit/refund due.

Place your key inside the envelope, seal, and return it to the designated location for your residence.

After April 17, if students do not sign up for express checkout, the university states, “we will not offer any further cancellations and you will be financially responsible for the full housing charge applied to your account.

No refunds will be processed until the move-out process is completed in full, and it may take up to two weeks for the refund process to be completed.

Staying On-campus

Students with extenuating circumstances can apply to remain on campus, which can be submitted via the “Closing Spring 2020” form; however, students who were approved to stay previously do not need to reapply.

The university asks that students carefully consider the following before requesting to remain on campus:

Residents who are approved to stay must be prepared for decreased services on campus and in the local community.

University staff will likely be working remotely and will only respond to emergencies. (University police and city police will continue normal operations.)

As we are experiencing a public health emergency, public lounge, and study spaces will be closed.

Community laundry rooms in apartment housing will remain open to residents approved to stay.

Note that students who are approved to stay but exhibit inappropriate behavior will be required to leave

Dining Refunds

Dining refunds are a bit more complicated as meal plan adjustments will vary based on the type meal plan purchased.

The unused portion of other meal plans will be credited to the student’s accounts to include 19 Plus Plan, 15 Plus Plan, University Apartment Block, Block 90, and Block 65.

All Flex Dollars (additional funds students can add to their meal plan) associated with the Flex and Flex Jr meal plans will roll over to be used in Fall 2020.

For approved students in residential housing, they will be able to continue to utilize their meal plan at Dalton Kitchen; however, the university will not serve off-campus students.

Housing and Dining credits will be applied to any outstanding balances on the student’s account before being refunded, including possible damages.

Refunds will automatically process for students who received Financial Aid during the Spring 2020 term.

For students who did not receive Financial Aid during Spring 2020, their credit balance will remain on their account (for future semesters), unless the refund option is selected on the “Closing Spring 2020” form.

COVID-19 Precautions

The university is providing these additional guidelines as students return to Radford University to retrieve belongings from residence halls or University-operated apartments.

Students or family members should not return to campus for your belongings if you meet any of the CDC guidance for exposure to the coronavirus; instead, please contact us to make alternate arrangements.

Please come prepared with any appropriate move-out equipment that you will anticipate needing. The loading carts and dollies from move-in will not be available. We will not be able to properly sanitize them between each use. For example, you may want to bring packing supplies, such as bins, tubs, boxes, bags, tape, scissors, bubble wrap, blankets, hand trucks, and/or dollies.

Practice good hygiene and respiratory etiquette; maintain social distancing, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer regularly.

Reach out to your roommates, suitemates, and hallmates via phone, text, or email to avoid arriving and moving out at the same time.

If you have shared items in the suite/room/apartment, decide ahead of time, which will take care of each item.

Please make your move-out as brief as possible. This is not the time to look for friends or visit with others.

We encourage students currently here, but who are planning to move out and go home, to make plans to leave as soon as possible, given the rapidly changing environment and the possibility of additional travel restrictions.

Photo Credit: (HiveBoxx on Unsplash)