COVID-19 Numbers Remained Low as Classes Resume

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

As Radford University welcomes back the Highlander family for another unique semester, the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) remains. Fewer cases of the virus have been reported since mid-January.

According to the Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard, the university reported a total of two positives cases for the week of Feb. 8, down from five the week of Feb. 2. the new total is now 38 positive cases for the semester.

Overall, a total of 2,366 tests have been conducted on-campus since the start of the semester.

The positivity rate also remained low at 1.48 percent, which is down from 1.57 percent (0.09 percentage points) from the week of Feb. 2. The COVID-19 Dashboard confirmed that 270 new tests were performed, with 186 students and 84 employees. Only one student and one employee tested positive from the weekly testing.

As a part of being healthy highlanders on campus, there are steps faculty, staff, students, and administration can follow to slow the spread of COVID-19. This campaign encourages people to “Do the Five:”

Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Avoid touching your face. Maintain physical distancing. Stay home if you feel sick.

All of the tests on campus and at Radford University Carilion are performed by the Radford University Student Health Center in partnership with PathGroups and Carilion Clinic.

According to an email sent out by President Brian O. Hemphill Tuesday, Feb. 9, “the Spring 2021 semester began in a positive manner, and our latest testing data shows strong compliance and sustained progress.”

The University COVID-19 Dashboard is updated every Tuesday to provide our community with campus-based testing information and related data. The Dashboard offers cumulative data, including move-in testing and on-going testing.