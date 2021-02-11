COVID-19: Continue Social Distancing and Proper Mask Usage

Photo by Mika Baumeister: Protective masks, normally used for surgery, are now in use to fight the Corona Virus SARS-nCov-19.

2 min read This pandemic should make us understand that we are all in this together, that our actions can affect the lives of those surrounding us.

By Michael Aaron Coopersmith | mcoopersmith@radford.edu

At the time of writing this article, The United States has accumulated more than 27 million cases of COVID-19. Of which, Virginia takes ownership of 529,125.

While the rate of infection continues to decrease overall, it is critical the vaccine rollout ramp up such that herd immunity is achieved.

Until the vaccine is offered to the general public, everyone must understand this virus’s effects and remain diligent with wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing.

Everyone needs to understand that we need to increase our quarantine and social distancing measures to ensure that we do not add more gasoline to the current fire that is this pandemic.

Even as the rate of infection is going down, a new strain, B.1.1.7, has been stated as being more infectious than the original strain identified in Wuhan. According to NPR, this new strain was discovered in London and now accounts for more than 60% of the city’s current cases.

The purpose of wearing masks is to reduce the number of respiratory droplets that escape from people’s mouths as they breathe. These droplets are the primary mode of transportation for the virus. If a person doesn’t wear a mask, the virus can travel quickly, even to other people wearing masks. This is why it is so important to wear a mask whenever in public.

Neck gaiters are something I find to be a tad controversial. Neck gaiters are not classified as PPE. They are a piece of clothing that are made to insulate and protect against the cold.

People need to be mindful of their activities and consider if it is worth the risk. Everyone’s previous way of life can only return if everyone puts in the effort to comply with social-distancing and mask requirements.

As the semester continues, I appeal to my fellow students, teachers, and staff at Radford University to maintain our compliance with social distancing and mask requirements. We must continue to learn and be aware of the harmful effects of COVID-19 and how we can combat its spread.