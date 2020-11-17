COVID-19 Cases Decline as Fall Semester Ends

< 1 min read According to the Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard, the university reported another week of the slow spread of COVID-19 on campus.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

According to the Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard, the university reported another week of slowing the spread of COVID-19, with five new positive cases on campus, which brings the total of confirmed positive cases to 548.

The positivity rate on campus continues to drop to a new total of 10.20 percent, down from 10.34 percent from the week of Nov. 10.

The COVID-19 Dashboard confirmed 124 new weekly tests performed, with a total of 5,374 cumulative tests administered this semester. The university also averaged one daily case count.

Tests are performed by the Radford University Student Health Center, in partnership with PathGroups and Carilion Clinic on campus and at Radford University Carilion.

According to an email sent out by President Brian O. Hemphill Tuesday, Nov. 17, “Following the semester break, weekly dashboard updates will return as we begin the Spring 2021 semester with initial testing data being shared on January 19, 2021, the first day of classes. The initial data will provide results from re-entry testing, which will be based on a prevalence model.”

The University COVID-19 Dashboard is updated every Tuesday to provide our community with campus-based testing information and related data. The Dashboard offers cumulative data, including move-in testing and on-going testing.