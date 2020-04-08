COVID-19: 5 Tips on How to Stay Sane While Stuck Inside

With the Temporary Stay at Home Order in effect, we beg the question about how to stay sane while stuck inside.

By: Michael Aaron Coopersmith | mcoopersmith@radford.edu

I’m sure that those of you who are reading this are stuck in quarantine, just as I am. But, for the past month of having to deal with responsibilities, I’ve come across another invisible adversary, absolute boredom.

Sometimes the only exciting thing to happen during my days here in the suburbs is counting how many people choose to brave the outdoors while this crisis falls upon our country.

Cool Down

I find that the first thing a person must do to begin to reach a sense of calmness is to lower the amount of thinking of the endless possibilities of how things could get even worse.

If you are in a situation where your basic needs are met, and you have something planned out to get past this, then it would seem like a waste of brainpower to ponder such things.

I Think You Need a Hobby

Think of this time as an opportunity to take up hobbies or activities that you couldn’t do beforehand.

The computer and our phone have become almost our only source of connectivity with the world. This connectivity brings with it a community for many different types of activities.

If you’re a gamer, then a multitude of people on Call of Duty: Warzone or online strategy games might if you want something other than a first-person shooter (FPS).

Another option could be getting involved in online communities that line up with your hobbies, from people fanning over TV shows or books. With more time on your hands, you can catch up on whatever material the topic surrounds.

Now You Can’t Say You Don’t Have Time to Clean

If you don’t want to spend most of your time on the computer, one could get around to maintaining their house with chores such as gardening, cleaning, or cooking and use this chance to try new things. Plant something new or cook something experimental. Keep a creative mind when putting a spin on the things that you usually do around the house.

When you’re not maintaining the homestead, you can dedicate your time to hobbies that may have been neglected before being forced to stay inside or get to that book you always wanted to read. Just do it, almost nothing is stopping you.

You have the time, so why not?

Do You Even Lift

Also, spend time getting in basic exercise. Get into a workout routine to give you some energy and burn off the fat that you might be acquiring throughout all of this.

Give to Charity

With all these in mind, we are either improving ourselves or just trying to pass the time. I think we forget that there is a charity option that could be put on the table.

Many people through the US have started taking up a charity to help those in need: sewing masks, getting people food, or taking care of the ill.

We can use this opportunity not just to improve ourselves but to help others truly in need. I ask that you stay aware of the people around you and do your best to improve the situation of others.

With this crisis engulfing the US, all we can do is keep our heads above the waters of irrationality and do our best collectively to help others.

Photo Credit: (Norbert Kundrak on Unsplash)